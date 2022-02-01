Planned medical building in Kingsbury gets support from county planners

The Washington County Planning Agency returned a variance request for a proposed professional building in Kingsbury to the town’s Planning Board, finding that no county interests would be affected.

Meeting Tuesday morning, the planning agency reviewed the request from developer Thomas J. Burke of Malta for 3092 state Route 4, north of the Hannaford supermarket on Burgoyne Avenue. Burke wants to demolish a single-family house on the east side of Route 4 and build a 3,500-square-foot one-story medical building. The building would have parking in front, to the north, and behind.

The parcel is owned by the estate of Carolyn Vaughn. The section to be developed is in the town’s commercial 1-A zone along the state route. Denise Drive is immediately north. The larger section of the parcel, extending east, is zoned Low Density Residential-25, although Burke’s application made no mention of plans for that area.

Town zoning requires a minimum setback of 40 feet from a road, and another 30-foot setback for buildings fronting state or county highways. Burke requested a variance from the extra 30-foot setback so the building could be closer to the road and more visible to customers. In his application, Burke noted that other commercial buildings nearby have 40-foot setbacks, and the lower setback would allow the building to be centered on that section of the parcel.

County Attorney Roger Wickes was concerned about the number of driveways already in the area, including those for Hannaford to the south and CVS and Saratoga Quality Hardware across Route 4. Department of Public Works Superintendent Deborah Donohue agreed that the traffic is busy but added that the speed limit is only 30 mph. The state Department of Transportation would grant a permit for the building’s driveway, she said.

The agency recommended that the Kingsbury Planning Board determine whether the setback requirement applies to the parking area or the building.

The agency also reviewed the village and town of Greenwich’s draft revitalization plan. The plan, prepared by a team led by Chazen, a LaBella Company, under a state Brownfields Opportunity Area grant, looks at potentially contaminated and vacant, abandoned and underutilized properties in the town and village commercial districts along Routes 29 and 372.

Greenwich Town Supervisor Jim Nolan said the plan’s area extends from the Route 40-29 rotary in the northwest to the Batten Kill in the southeast. The plan considers possibilities for remediation, commercial development, affordable and senior housing, beautification, and access to the Batten Kill, he said.

Laura Oswald, county director of economic development, said the plan will make the town and village eligible for grants to help implement it.

“Chazen did a really, really nice job” on the plan, she said.

The agency found the plan was a matter of local concern and no county action was necessary.

Documents for the Kingsbury project and the Greenwich Revitalization Plan are available at the planning agency’s website, https://washingtoncountyny.gov/537/General-Municipal-Law-Referrals.

