Plane crashes at Argyle Airport
Plane crashes at Argyle Airport

Argyle plane crash

This light plane crashed at Argyle Airport late Thursday morning. 

 Michael Goot

ARGYLE — Emergency personnel responded to Argyle Airport on Thursday morning for a plane crash.

The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at the private airport off Route 40.

The light plane had landed on its roof, according to police radio transmissions. There was reported to be one occupant.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Argyle EMS and a LifeNet helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Check back for updates. 

 

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

