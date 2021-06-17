Plane crashes at Argyle Airport; pilot hurt

ARGYLE — A Salem man was injured when his plane crashed at Argyle Airport on Thursday morning.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. at the private airport off Route 40.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna plane that had crashed.

The plane had heavy front end damage.

David L. Klingebiel, 80, of Bunker Hill Road, was the only occupant in the plane.

He was removed from the plane and transported by LifeNet helicopter to Albany Medical Center with head, chest and leg injuries, police said.

The light plane landed on its roof, according to police radio transmissions.

Police turned over the scene to the Federal Aviation Administration. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Fort Edward and Argyle fire departments, Argyle EMS and the Washington County Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash scene.

The airport has seen a few crashes over the years.