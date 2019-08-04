Concerns about spending $3,000 a year for access to a shuttered fire tower in the town of Hague prompted the Warren County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee to hold off on the plan, to the chagrin of at least one of the project's supporters.
The Finance Committee tabled the proposal to pay the tab with occupancy tax money to have a trail over a timber company's property to reach the county-owned fire tower on Swede Mountain.
Swede Mountain is off Route 8, just east of the Horicon town line. The fire tower near its peak has been closed since 1968, but some county leaders and hiking enthusiasts have pushed to reopen it to bring in visitors amid a rise in popularity for hiking and visiting Adirondack fire towers.
The county owns the tower and 11.4 acres around it. But the property is landlocked, and the county has an easement across neighboring land to get to it for maintenance.
Lyme Adirondack Timberlands owns land between the tower and Route 8, the nearest road, and county leaders have met with the company to discuss putting a trail of just under a mile from the road to the tower.
That would require an easement from Lyme, which had suggested the $3,000 annual price tag. The county would pay through proceeds of the 4 percent room tax, which brings in over $4 million a year.
County workers could do the work needed to get the 101-year-old fire tower back into shape for public access.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said some supervisors "want to see if we can get a better deal," such as a lower price or one-time payment for the easement.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, a proponent of the project whose town sits just west of the tower, called the decision "very short-sighted." The board's Public Works Committee approved the plan last month, sending it on to the Finance Committee. Simpson is chairman of that committee.
Simpson said he didn't understand why there was concern about a relatively small expenditure that could help the northern towns that are seeking more attractions for visitors. Hundreds of thousands of dollars of occupancy tax has been used for grander plans in other parts of the county in recent years, he pointed out.
For instance, $250,000 a year goes to Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, $100,000 was spent for new lights at East Field, also in Glens Falls, and $30,000 was given for park land in Stony Creek.
"This is going to bring in visitors from across the state, and help businesses in Hague and Horicon," he said.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino, a member of the Finance Committee, said committing $3,000 annually for a short trail seemed a little expensive, however.
"That's a lot of money for a trail," he said. "We're hoping we can negotiate a better price."
Moore said he was optimistic that the plan would eventually come to fruition.
"We'll figure something out. It's a great project and I think everybody wants to see it happen," he said.
