Plan to demolish former industrial building back on

QUEENSBURY — Those who want to demolish a former foundry on Bay Road outnumbered those who want to sell it last week when the Warren County Board of Supervisors took up the controversial issue of the property's future.
The county board's Real Property Tax Services Committee voted to pursue demolition of the former home of Mullen Iron Works, a little over a week after the full county board tabled a decision to take the building down to investigate a possible sale of the property.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the committee, suggested that the county see if there is anyone interested in purchasing the property in light of environmental tests that found no major issues. That could put the building back on the tax rolls and generate revenue.
But the majority of her committee disagreed, saying that the graffiti-covered building, with its roof partially caved in, was long overdue for demolition.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, who has advocated for a Warren County Bikeway bathroom and parking lot on the property, said the lot has limited development prospects in light of setback requirements. And he pointed out no interest has been shown in the property for the years that county supervisors have discussed what to do with it.
"It would be literally impossible to put anything useful there," Strough said. "Let's get this building down as soon as possible."
"We need to move forward on this," said Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson.
"Tear the building down. Tear it down immediately," added Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt.
The building at 275 Bay Road, on a highly visible stretch of road next to the Bard medical device plant, has been abandoned for more than two decades after owner David Mullen walked away from it when his business closed and there were fears of environmental contamination.
The unpaid tax bill led to the county investigating whether it should be foreclosed upon.
The county tax bill has grown to $301,000.
Several rounds of environmental tests were done and found some asbestos but no major issues, so county supervisors got bids earlier this year for demolishing the building.
The Real Property Tax Services committee learned last month that the low bid for demolition was $71,850, significantly lower than anticipated. That contractor, Bronze Contracting LLC of Remsen, Oneida County, agreed to hold its bid for 6 months.
