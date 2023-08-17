From a press release: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) reported the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Net income of $21.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up $11.7 million from the prior fiscal year. Net interest margin of 3.72% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 131 basis points from the prior fiscal year. Net interest income of $65.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up $23.2 million or 54.7% from the prior fiscal year. Net loans receivable of $1.14 billion at June 30, 2023 was up $161.6 million, or 16.4%, from the prior fiscal year end. Return on average assets of 1.15% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 61 basis points from the prior fiscal year. Return on average equity of 8.74% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 444 basis points from the prior fiscal year.