From a press release: Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBFS) reported the results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Net income of $21.9 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up $11.7 million from the prior fiscal year. Net interest margin of 3.72% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 131 basis points from the prior fiscal year. Net interest income of $65.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up $23.2 million or 54.7% from the prior fiscal year. Net loans receivable of $1.14 billion at June 30, 2023 was up $161.6 million, or 16.4%, from the prior fiscal year end. Return on average assets of 1.15% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 61 basis points from the prior fiscal year. Return on average equity of 8.74% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was up 444 basis points from the prior fiscal year.
“We are pleased to report strong results for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, with record net income for Pioneer of $21.9 million. Pioneer’s results reflect the financial benefit from expansion of our net interest margin and solid growth in the loan portfolio as compared to the prior year despite the heightened market volatility and challenging economic environment,” President and CEO Thomas Amell said in the release.
People are also reading…
Net income for the three months and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 was $4.5 million, or $0.18 per share, and $21.9 million, or $0.87 per share, respectively.