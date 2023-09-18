Pioneer Bank hosted more than 1,000 children and families at Pioneer Plaza for its fourth annual Grand Carnival, a day of family fun that raised more than $40,000 to support area nonprofit organizations that serve the health and welfare of children. The event has raised more than $115,000 in four years, according to a Pioneer Bank press release.

The Grand Carnival, conducted by the Pioneer Charitable Foundation,featured a host of games and activities including face painting, pumpkin painting, sand art, caricatures and balloon animals. Families also attended magic shows, a Kids’ Dance Contest. Radio station B95.5 FM provided entertainment, the press release said.

Established in 2018, the Pioneer Charitable Foundation has provided more than $1.2 million in financial support to nearly 400 Capital Region nonprofits that address the critical needs of children, from housing, nutrition, and health care to educational, social and recreational opportunities, according to the press release.