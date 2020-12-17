Pines nursing home worker contracts COVID

Another 15 Warren County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, including a worker at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.

Fearful families gathered through a conference call with Pines leadership to hear about how the nursing home is trying to ensure the virus does not spread through the facility.

Everyone who had close contact with the worker is being tested three times over the course of the 14 days after exposure.

In Warren County, five people are now hospitalized, including two in critical condition. On Wednesday, four people were hospitalized.

Argyle schools go virtual

Due to quarantined staff, all Argyle students are going to complete the last week of school virtually.

The elementary school closed Monday after a teacher or staff member tested positive last weekend.

But so many staff are now quarantined that all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will learn remotely starting Friday and continuing until Christmas vacation. The last day of class is Dec. 23.

On Wednesday, the district sent Chromebooks and iPads home with the elementary students in preparation for a week of virtual learning.