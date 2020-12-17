Pines nursing home worker contracts COVID

Another 15 Warren County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, including a worker at The Pines nursing home in Glens Falls.
Fearful families gathered through a conference call with Pines leadership to hear about how the nursing home is trying to ensure the virus does not spread through the facility.
Everyone who had close contact with the worker is being tested three times over the course of the 14 days after exposure.
In Warren County, five people are now hospitalized, including two in critical condition. On Wednesday, four people were hospitalized.
Argyle schools go virtual
Due to quarantined staff, all Argyle students are going to complete the last week of school virtually.
The elementary school closed Monday after a teacher or staff member tested positive last weekend.
But so many staff are now quarantined that all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, will learn remotely starting Friday and continuing until Christmas vacation. The last day of class is Dec. 23.
On Wednesday, the district sent Chromebooks and iPads home with the elementary students in preparation for a week of virtual learning.
“We know the importance of keeping our students in school, however, with the amount of staff impacted by quarantines, a shortage of substitutes and the rise in COVID cases in the area, we determined it was best to move to this fully remote learning period out of an abundance of caution for our students, staff and their families,” said Superintendent Michael Healey in a letter to the community.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 738 confirmed case since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 574 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 129 people currently ill, five of whom are hospitalized. Two are in critical condition.
- Of the 15 cases, seven people were already quarantined. Seven people caught the virus from an acquaintance, one from a household member, one from a family gathering, and three people caught the virus at work. Three people’s cases could not be traced back to a source.
- Washington County reported nine new cases, for a total of 607 confirmed cases since March. There are 132 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized. Four people caught the virus at work and five from other people who had the virus.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 369 cases since March. There are 67 people currently ill, including five people who are hospitalized.
- Both Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital each had 16 coronavirus patients.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 635 new cases, a positive test rate of 6%, which brings the weekly average of 6.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.9%, the first time the county has been above 3%. The county’s weekly average is 2.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.5% and a weekly average of 4.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.1% and a weekly average of 6.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 6.4% and a weekly average of 3.1%.
- Statewide, 10,914 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.38%.
- There were 6,147 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 120 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
