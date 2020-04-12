Pines nursing home hit with virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GLENS FALLS — There is a cluster of new coronavirus cases in one of the worst possible places — a nursing home.

The Pines, a nursing home in Glens Falls, has been fighting an outbreak since at least Thursday.

Warren County Public Health announced Sunday that it was monitoring the situation along with the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Saratoga County also reported sad news Saturday. A county resident died recently of coronavirus, while in New Jersey. It was not immediately clear why the resident was there. It is the sixth death of a Saratoga County resident to the virus.

In Warren County, including the nursing home cluster, 21 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours. Warren County would not say how many of those positives were at the nursing home and the nursing home administrator was not available to comment on Easter. Another worker at The Pines declined to comment.

But workers there have been contacting The Post-Star for much of the week. They said Fort Hudson — a nursing home in Fort Edward — came in to assist with testing the entire third floor last week and devising a containment plan.