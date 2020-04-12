Pines nursing home hit with virus

GLENS FALLS — There is a cluster of new coronavirus cases in one of the worst possible places — a nursing home.
The Pines, a nursing home in Glens Falls, has been fighting an outbreak since at least Thursday.
Warren County Public Health announced Sunday that it was monitoring the situation along with the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Saratoga County also reported sad news Saturday. A county resident died recently of coronavirus, while in New Jersey. It was not immediately clear why the resident was there. It is the sixth death of a Saratoga County resident to the virus.
In Warren County, including the nursing home cluster, 21 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours. Warren County would not say how many of those positives were at the nursing home and the nursing home administrator was not available to comment on Easter. Another worker at The Pines declined to comment.
But workers there have been contacting The Post-Star for much of the week. They said Fort Hudson — a nursing home in Fort Edward — came in to assist with testing the entire third floor last week and devising a containment plan.
Workers at The Pines were also upset a week ago when the state said they could not reject patients who had coronavirus and were supposed to transfer from a hospital to the nursing home for rehabilitation. It’s not clear whether they had patients move in; Fort Hudson has taken in one local transfer from Glens Falls Hospital.
Downstate, multiple nursing homes have had to deal with outbreaks. About 15% of all coronavirus deaths in New York state in March were connected to nursing homes, with about a third of all nursing homes impacted, according to the state Department of Health.
In New York City, 25% of the deaths in March were residents of nursing homes, according to The New York Times.
In a statement to Warren County on Sunday, The Pines administration said the company "continues to follow the guidance and directives of state and federal officials, including the CDC and local agency.”
The Pines has 120 beds.
While it is not clear how many of the 21 new cases are at The Pines, Warren County has generally only had a few new cases in a day. On Saturday, the county had two additional cases. Test results are beginning to trickle in from the drive-up testing center that began Thursday at the Warren County Municipal Center, but the first three positives were all people who do not live in Warren County.
In total, Warren County now has had 58 people test positive, up from 37 on Saturday. Three people are hospitalized in serious or critical condition.
In Washington County, five more people have tested positive, for a total of 37.
Saratoga County reported 11 more cases, for a total of 221, with 12 people hospitalized.
Essex County reported two more cases, for a total of 29. Those cases include 15 people who tested positive and 14 others who were diagnosed based on symptoms.
Testing will resume Monday at 9 a.m. at the drive-up testing center. It’s only open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties. Each resident must have a doctor’s order to get a test.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network is also testing those who meet the testing criteria, and performed nearly 100 tests last week, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
Also Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would sign an executive order requiring all essential businesses to buy cloth or surgical masks for all employees to use when interacting with the public.
He reported 8,236 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 188,694, with 18,700 hospitalized. On Saturday, 758 people died of the virus, for a total of 9,385 deaths since the first confirmed case in March.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
