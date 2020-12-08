Pines nursing home appoints Dr. Robert Wang as pulmonary consultant

GLENS FALLS — The Pines at Glens Falls has appointed Robert Wang, MD, as pulmonary consultant for its pulmonary rehabilitation program.

Dr. Wang oversees the pulmonary rehabilitation component of The Pines at Glens Falls’ Passport Rehabilitation Program, which includes consulting in all areas related to pulmonary disorders with The Pines in-house respiratory therapist, Eleda Waite.

Wang specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine as well as sleep medicine.

His clinical interests are critical care medicine and the continuity of care from ICU.

