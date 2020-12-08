 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pines nursing home appoints Dr. Robert Wang as pulmonary consultant
0 comments

Pines nursing home appoints Dr. Robert Wang as pulmonary consultant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Pines at Glens Falls has appointed Robert Wang, MD, as pulmonary consultant for its pulmonary rehabilitation program.

Dr. Wang oversees the pulmonary rehabilitation component of The Pines at Glens Falls’ Passport Rehabilitation Program, which includes consulting in all areas related to pulmonary disorders with The Pines in-house respiratory therapist, Eleda Waite.

Wang specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine as well as sleep medicine.

His clinical interests are critical care medicine and the continuity of care from ICU.

Dr. Robert Wang

Wang
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News