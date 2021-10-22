Pines at Glens Falls Center dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

GLENS FALLS — The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 11 residents and 10 staff members had the virus as of Thursday, according to a letter provided to The Post-Star by the son of a resident.

The letter went on to say that there were two new staff members and one new resident who tested positive for the virus within the previous 24 hours.

The center said that many of the most recent residents testing positive have been in quarantine previously.

Visitation has been suspended until at least Monday, at which time officials will review the status of the positivity rate.

The Pines has taken steps to mitigate the outbreak.

Staff are screened prior to entry and assessed several times a day for signs and symptoms of COVID. With each new case of a positive test or a contact with an individual who is positive, the center restarts the 14 days of testing for all staff and residents, according to the letter.

All staff are vaccinated.

The Pines, which is owned by National Health Care, did not return repeated requests seeking comment.

Since May 2020, the center has had 47 residents and 53 current or former staff members who had the virus. There was an outbreak in April 2020.

About 120 residents live at the facility.

