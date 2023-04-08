SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Easter holiday has always been associated with the Christian faith, but whether you are of the religious persuasion or not, Easter comes at just the right time to get outside and celebrate the season.

That theme of secular and non-secular celebration was on full display Saturday at Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glen Falls.

“We’re going to have fun with some of those traditions as well. That’s welcoming and inviting to our community so that’s our intent is to say, ‘there’s a lot of fun stuff,’” said Andy Sassaman, senior pastor at Pine Knolls. “Similarly, around the Halloween season we do a big trunk-or-treat around here just to invite folks in to enjoy that together.”

Sassaman said the church has been hosting an Easter event on the Saturday before Easter in some capacity for around 10 years. This year’s event included outdoor games, popcorn, cotton candy, prize giveaways, and of course an Easter egg hunt.

“There are some that will correlate the egg shape with a tomb shape, which would be connected to the resurrection,” Sassaman said. “How historical that is, I have no idea, but for us, it’s connecting sort of those fun, social relational pieces hopefully, and opportunity to build some relationship with our community to come in and experience some of the freedom and forgiveness and family and new life that we get out of the resurrection of Jesus.”

Sassaman said the non-denominational church welcomes people from all walks of faith, even those without much faith, but are looking for a place of joy and acceptance in the community.

“We are a local church that loves our local community, so we do lots of these throughout the year, lots of events,” he said. “God has put us here, we love the people that are all around us, and that’s the driving motivator for us to offer these things to the local community around us.”

For more information regarding Pine Knolls Alliance Church events, visit www.pineknolls.org, or email info@pineknolls.org.