QUEENSBURY — Four Albany residents were arrested Friday after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of lingerie and underwear that had been stolen from a local store, a shoplifting case that police are concerned will be more prevalent as state law changes.

The group stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store in Aviation Mall on Friday afternoon, and State Police located the vehicle they drove as it left the mall parking lot moments later, authorities said.

All four were charged with felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor conspiracy, and police said they believe they will see more shoplifting going forward as state bail laws change.

They were identified as Zay-Quan T. Oliver-Jeanlouis, 22; Da-Mir Willis, 22; Luniel E. Gordon, 21; and an 18-year-old whose name was not released because of his age, as he is eligible for youthful offender treatment

The outlet centers in Queensbury have long been targets of organized shoplifting rings from the Albany and New York City areas. One of the deterrents over the years has been the fact that local judges would set bail on those who were arrested, but come Jan. 1 many of the shoplifting-related charges that will be filed will not be eligible for bail.

So that means felony level cases where suspects are charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and even burglary — filed when a person ignores a ban imposed at a store for prior shoplifting — will typically result in immediate release without arraignment.

Warren County sheriff's Maj. James LaFarr warned county leaders last week that large-scale shoplifting is a crime that local law enforcement expects to be more of an issue when bail reform takes effect Jan. 1, when thieves realize that their crimes will result in their immediate release no matter how much they steal or how far from home they are.

Former Washington County District Attorney Robert Winn, who is a lawyer in private practice who operates a bail bond agency, said he also expects shoplifting cases to increase dramatically when the new laws take effect, as organized crime rings send out groups to target outlets and malls. He said going to jail has served as a deterrent in the past.

"Next year, these groups will have carte blanche, particularly if undocumented aliens are used. They will come up here, steal like crazy for a few hours, and then, if they get caught, get an appearance ticket," he said.

All four of the suspects from the Victoria's Secret grand larceny arrest were arraigned Friday, and all were released except for Oliver-Jeanlouis.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star.

