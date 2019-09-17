QUEENSBURY — South Glens Falls resident John Webster is no stranger to big airplanes, having flown in AC-130 gunships when serving with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam nearly 50 years ago.
But even a combat veteran like Webster walked away impressed with the World War II-era B-17G "Flying Fortress" bomber that took up residence Tuesday at Warren County airport for visitor flights and tours.
The Wisconsin-based Experimental Aircraft Association brought the warplane, named Aluminum Overcast, to the region as part of a national tour, offering $475 half-hour flights.
Webster was fortunate enough to get a free ride on the plane, thanks to a good Samaritan who paid for it and donated it to the VFW to give to a member.
"It was a fantastic trip," he said afterward.
Veterans, airplane buffs and hundreds of others flocked to the airport throughout the day to gawk, tour the plane and take rides in it. Each flight held up to 10 people, and as it was in the air passengers could walk about, check out turrets and the bomb bay, cockpit and other parts of the plane.
Program coordinator Chuck Hoeppner said the flights were booked into early evening.
"It's been a terrific morning. We had a wonderful turnout," he said.
Among those who trekked to the airport to get a look at the plane was World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient Dennis Galloway, an Army tank gunner who served in the Pacific theater. He was the coordinator of the veterans memorial that was dedicated last summer at the intersection of routes 9 and 9N in Lake George, near Exit 21 of the Northway.
Well into his 90s, he ambled out onto the tarmac to get a good look at the massive plane, watching as it lumbered down the airport's main runway and headed east.
The B-17 wasn't widely used in the Pacific where he served, but he said he is an airplane buff, and his son is a professional pilot.
"I love flying and love these old airplanes," he said.
The plane's engagement in Warren County was just Tuesday, but organizers hope to bring it back again next year.
Aluminum Overcast was put into service on May 18, 1945, and did not see action in World War II. It was donated to the EAA in 1983, and it commemorates the Army Air Corps 398th Bomb Group, whose alumni helped pay for its restoration. Specifically, it honors a B-17 that was shot down over Nazi-occupied France on Aug. 13, 1944.
Fewer than 15 B-17s remain airworthy.
