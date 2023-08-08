Aug. 8 is National Pickleball Day. To celebrate, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has debuted two first of their kind Pickleball Bobbleheads.

“They typically say, ‘if you have a bobblehead, you’ve made it,’” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the hall of fame and museum. “For pickleball and other sports that have gotten their first bobblehead, I do think it’s sort of a big thing and something to be proud of for players and fans.”

Pickleball has grown rapidly in popularity since it was introduced in 1965 as a children’s backyard game. The sport’s accessibility for players of all ages and skill level has led to it being named the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

According to Sklar, bobbleheads have existed in some fashion at least since the 18th century.

“In the late 1700s, there’s actually a painting of Queen Charlotte in her dressing room at Buckingham Palace and she had two figurines behind her that had heads that nodded,” he said. “Not the same contraption as today’s bobbleheads, but a similar idea with a body with a nodding head.”

Sklar explained that the sports bobblehead as we know it today arose in the 1960s as a standard “boy-faced” figure wearing a specific team’s logo and jersey. Soon, sports teams realized they could capitalize on the popularity of specific players.

“Roger Maris, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Roberto Clemente were the first four actual players that were made into bobbleheads,” he said. “And then from there they sort of took off and they made some mascots.” Pickleball’s official mascot, Kitchen, was designed by Melvin LeBlanc, and debuted at the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Casa Grande Pickleball Open in December 2021. “The kitchen,” refers to the seven-foot, non-volley zone on each side of the net, hence the mascot’s name.

"We’re thrilled to be unveiling the first two Pickleball Bobbles on National Pickleball Day,” Sklar said. “The bobblehead of Kitchen and the Pickleball Sports Ball Bobble will be must-haves for pickleball players everywhere.”

The new pickleball bobbleheads are available exclusively through the hall of fame’s website.