 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Physics fun at Great Escape

  • 0
Siena physics students at Great Escape

Siena College physics junior Kristina Gatto gestures to her professors after completing a ride with classmates Tony Hunt, center, and Aidan Millans at Great Escape as part of their mechanics class lab work in which students took measurements of aspects of amusement park rides using their phones. 

Physics students from Siena College in Loudonville headed to Great Escape in Queensbury on Sunday afternoon to do lab work related to their mechanics class. They examined roller coasters and other park rides and took measurements related to acceleration, timing, altitude, force and energy to get a real-life perspective on what they’ve been studying in the classroom.

Siena physics students at Great Escape

The phyphox app on the phone of George Hassel, professor at Siena College, is seen at Great Escape in Queensbury. Physics major students used the app to measure acceleration of the rides at the amusement park as part of lab work in their mechanics class. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The new royal ‘Fab Four’ pose for one of a kind photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News