Physical education moves into the virtual world because of coronavirus

"When we did our live presentation last week," White said, "we set up an obstacle course and we challenged the kids to come up with their own obstacle course, videotape themselves running through it and send it back to us.

"A lot of them were very creative — some of them did an obstacle course on their bikes or on rollerblades with a hockey stick, and shooting a goal at the end," he added.

White said the phys ed teachers have also given their students fun activities to do at home to stay fit every day.

"We had them think of an exercise for each letter of the alphabet or invent a new exercise, or go outside and time themselves running around the house three times," he said. "We just did our fitness unit, so we have them do their own fitness stations. Some students are going hiking with their families and videotaping that.

"It's just to keep them active and in school mode," White added. "The objective may change, but it's good to know they're engaged and active."

Many schools are having students keep activity logs so they can keep track of their fitness routines.

"We give them a minimum time that's recommended," Whitaker said. "It can be weightlifting at home or raking the lawn, anything that keeps them moving and doing an activity."