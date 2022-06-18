PHOTOS: Weekend events

Scenes from some of the many weekend events in the Glens Falls area.
There is so much to do this weekend.
Police on Sunday released the name of the motorcycle operator hurt in a Route 9 crash just north of the intersection of Route 9 and Route 149 on Saturday.
A speeding motorcycle crashed into a group of six pedestrians on Sunday afternoon, killing a man and a boy who were standing on a bike path in Lake George.
Community members are grieving after the death of an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man who were killed by a speeding motorcycle as they stood along the Warren County Bikeway near Route 9 in Lake George on Sunday.
A 48-year-old man died on Saturday after swimming in the Hudson River.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Saturday evening after being struck by a car.
Police on Sunday released the name of the man who died in the Hudson River on Saturday.
A member of the state police shot and wounded a man Sunday morning after the man fired a shotgun near a home in the town of Ballston and then made suicidal statements to a person in the residence.
A GoFundMe page has raised over $28,000 for the family affected by the fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash on Sunday in Lake George.
A 51-year-old man was slashed in the neck on Friday afternoon in Saratoga Springs in what police are describing as a road rage incident.
A Fort Ann man was arrested and charged with stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from a local business in Fort Edward.
