Small indoor gatherings are fueling the rise in COVID cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, the most the county has seen in a single day since May 1.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he tried to engage in oral sex with someone he thought was an underage girl.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies ripped up and destroyed an entire field of licensed hemp plants, Toadflax Nursery alleges in a lawsuit.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling crack cocaine.
Excessive speed was the cause of a two-vehicle personal injury accident in Queensbury on Tuesday morning.
A Wilton man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a person with a machete.
State police arrested a Queensbury man on Friday after investigators say he sexually abused a child.
Another Thanksgiving dinner has led to a Warren County resident catching coronavirus.
Warren County has its first Thanksgiving dinner exposure.
