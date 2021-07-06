PHOTOS: Strike up the band

The 27-piece Glens Falls City Band returned to City Park on Monday evening, launching its annual summer concert series in the park’s gazebo.

The show marked the first time the band has played live in nearly two years after last year’s concerts were canceled because of the pandemic.

The band plays a mixture of music, including light classical, show tunes and popular selections, each Monday in July starting at 7 p.m. On rainy days, the concerts are held in the nearby ballroom of The Queensbury Hotel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0