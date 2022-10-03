Physics students from Siena College in Loudonville headed to Great Escape in Queensbury on Sunday afternoon to do lab work related to their mechanics class. They examined roller coasters and other park rides and took measurements related to acceleration, timing, altitude, force and energy to get a real-life perspective on what they’ve been studying in the classroom.
PHOTOS: Physics fun at Great Escape
- Jenn March photos Special to The Post-Star
