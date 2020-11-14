PHOTOS: Participants dive into frigid water at Lake George Polar Plunge

Participants of the Lake George Polar Plunge dove into frigid waters at Shepard Park's beach to benefit Special Olympics on Saturday morning.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of plungers were limited, so organizers turned the event into a contest instead.

Organizers split the event into multiple waves, with the first groups being the highest fundraisers.

People who wanted to take part but had concerns due to the coronavirus were encouraged to join in virtually.