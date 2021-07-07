 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Mountain rescue
PHOTOS: Mountain rescue

Forest rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people.

In 2020, DEC forest rangers conducted 492 search and rescue missions.

This year, one such wilderness rescue was in the town of Keene in Essex County on Sunday afternoon, the Fourth of July. DEC noted the rescue in a summary of recent forest ranger responses.

DEC’s Ray Brook dispatchers received a call from three climbers in the Mount Colden Trap Dike reporting that one of the group had suffered a lower leg injury after a fall.

Five forest rangers, four assistant forest rangers and two volunteer climbers responded to assist. A team of two rangers and two volunteer climbers were brought to the base area by a State Police helicopter. Additional help traveled to the scene by way of Avalanche Pass with technical rescue equipment.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, rangers reached a 59-year-old woman from Greenwich, Connecticut, stabilized her injury and developed an evacuation plan. The responders established a steep-angle rope system, lowering the woman about 100 yards down a slope to a location better suited for a hoist extraction. At 6:15 p.m., the helicopter returned and the woman was hoisted from the Trap Dike and transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. 

