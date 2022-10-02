PHOTOS: Lake George honors Legion post on its 100th anniversary

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George celebrated the 100th anniversary of its American Legion post on Sunday.

Festivities kicked off at noon with a parade on Beach Road and Canada Street featuring bands, floats and local fire departments competing for awards.

The American Legion hosted an eat-in or take-out chicken barbecue after the parade at the post’s headquarters on Route 9L.

Later, the Lake George Community Band was scheduled to perform a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. at Shepard Park followed by a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m., with the show featuring a giant American flag from McDonald Pier.

Refreshments and an open house took place at the American Legion post from noon to 9 p.m.