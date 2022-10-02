 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

PHOTOS: Lake George honors Legion post on its 100th anniversary

American Legion parade

Veterans and members of the Sons of the American Legion of Lake George march on Beach Road in the village of Lake George during a parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lake George American Legion Post 374 on Sunday.

 

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George celebrated the 100th anniversary of its American Legion post on Sunday.

Festivities kicked off at noon with a parade on Beach Road and Canada Street featuring bands, floats and local fire departments competing for awards.

The American Legion hosted an eat-in or take-out chicken barbecue after the parade at the post’s headquarters on Route 9L. 

Later, the Lake George Community Band was scheduled to perform a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. at Shepard Park followed by a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m., with the show featuring a giant American flag from McDonald Pier.

Refreshments and an open house took place at the American Legion post from noon to 9 p.m.

American Legion parade

Volunteer firefighters wave to onlookers during a parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lake George American Legion Post 374 on Sunday.
American Legion parade

Onlookers gesture to volunteer fire department members as they drive by during a parade in the village of Lake George on Sunday celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lake George American Legion Post 374.
Parade pipers

A young bagpiper marches in a parade celebrating the 100th anniversary of Lake George American Legion Post 374 on Sunday.
