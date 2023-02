Saturday's extreme cold created what looks like a hot springs on the Hudson River at Hudson Falls.

Actually, it was quite the opposite, with the air and water temperatures too cold for the water vapor to evaporate, leaving it hanging in the air or freezing on rock walls.

The location is Bakers Falls, on the Hudson River between Moreau and Hudson Falls, and the dam is the Bakers Falls Dam, a hydroelectric dam that reaches across the river.