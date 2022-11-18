PHOTOS: Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade preparation

GREENWICH — The 10th annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade has been supported by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce since 2013.

In 2021, there were an estimated 10,000 attendees and over 60 lighted tractors in the parade. The grand marshal of the 2022 parade was voted on by community members and will be retired Greenwich Central School agriculture teacher Betsy Foote.