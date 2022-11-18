PHOTOS: Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade preparation

GREENWICH — The 10th annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade has been supported by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce since 2013.
In 2021, there were an estimated 10,000 attendees and over 60 lighted tractors in the parade. The grand marshal of the 2022 parade was voted on by community members and will be retired Greenwich Central School agriculture teacher Betsy Foote.
The parade will be judged by Carrie Buell, Ray Sans and Emily Van Driel.
At Tiashoke Farm in Easton on Wednesday night, Jacob Ziehm drapes a strand of lights around the windshield of a tractor being decorated in a farm warehouse for Saturday's annual Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. and passes through the village at night and typically draws thousands of spectators.
Working to untangle a string of holiday lights, Jessica, in foreground, and Stuart Ziehm, assisted in background by Heather Andrews, prepare to string the decorative lights on the tractor that will represent the Tiashoke Farm of Easton in Saturday's Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade. When complete, more than 2,000 individual bulbs will shine as the tractor parades.