PHOTOS: Food Truck Fridays

Vivian Eddy, 1, eats a piece of pizza while her mom, Amy, looks on during the season’s final Food Truck Fridays event in Brant Lake.
A worker tends the fire at the Fierros Wood-Fired Pizza truck during the season’s final Food Truck Fridays event in Brant Lake.

The weekly Food Truck Fridays on the Pond event in Brant Lake ended for the season Friday. The event, held at the Horicon Community Center, featured numerous local food vendors and live music.

