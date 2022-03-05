PHOTOS: Fire and Ice at Crandall Park

Glens Falls was finally able to put on its Fire and Ice celebration on Friday night after a full month of cancellations due to weather.

The event was originally scheduled to occur every Friday night in February, but a mixture of winter storms and unseasonably warm weather forced the city's hand.

The celebration ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and featured music from local DJ Peter Wilhelm, who hosted the event, and six bonfires scattered on the ice tended by volunteers.

The ice, which was specially lit for the event, was filled with skaters. Some were being pushed on milk crates, others brought their hockey sticks to play on the ice.

Third Ward Supervisor Diana Palmer thanked all involved for making the event memorable once again.

"Mother Nature threw us some curveballs this year," she wrote on her Facebook page, "but we are so happy we got to have one great night!"

