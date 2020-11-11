 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: 'Field of Flags' ceremony at Fort William Henry Hotel
About 50 people attended a brief "Field of Flags" ceremony at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George on Wednesday morning before rain quickly dissolved the socially distanced crowd. 

The event took place at 11 a.m. on the west lawn of the hotel on Canada Street and featured a musket salute. 

There are more than 7,000 flags displayed on the lawn, and they will remain up through Saturday.

Visitors were invited to submit a family member's name, or their own, together with the rank, time period and their branch of service. The name of each veteran or active-duty military personnel was then attached to a flag and placed in the field grouped by the branch of the military and period they served.

