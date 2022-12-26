 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A DAY ON GORE MOUNTAIN

PHOTOS: A day on Gore Mountain

During this school holiday week, the state's Gore Mountain ski area in North Creek is reporting loosening and softening snow conditions throughout the busy mountain. Tickets are sold out for this Tuesday and Wednesday, Gore officials reported on the ski area's website on Monday, and they are urging skiers to buy tickets online in advance to lock in skiing days.

A skier passes scenery of the Adirondack Mountains on the Pine Knot run at Gore Mountain in North Creek on Thursday.

"We are rebounding nicely after Friday’s storm, but please be aware of recent weather and expect firm and fast conditions throughout open terrain," the website advises. 

The nearby Nordic Center at the Ski Bowl is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through New Year’s Day, with 10 trails spruced up by groomers for skate skiing and snowshoeing with track sets on most open trails, the website reports.

Isaac Garman of Plattsburgh does a trick going off a jump on the terrain park at Gore Mountain in North Creek on Thursday.

Next month, the 2023 Lake Placid FISU World University Games are coming to Gore Mountain, and to other Olympic Regional Development Authority venues in the region, Jan. 12-22, with the mountain hosting freestyle, freeski, big air and snowboard slalom competitions. 

Morning light dances behind skiers riding the Top Ridge chairlift at Gore Mountain in North Creek on Thursday.
