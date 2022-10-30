 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Two of a kind

Two of a kind

Dressed as dinosaurs, but of radically different sizes, 2-year-old Maddox Daley looks at his much larger counterpart during a Trunk or Treat event held in the parking lot of the Historic Salem Courthouse late Saturday afternoon. The event, coordinated by the local PTA, Bancroft Public Library and Salem Farm Supply, among others, also featured a barn dance.
Crash sends first responder to hospital

