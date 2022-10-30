PHOTO: Two of a kind

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 29-year-old Hadley woman has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Arrests have been made in the theft of firearms from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury on Friday morning.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired early Saturday morning on Main Street in the town of Queensbury.
A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.
A Kingsbury woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing a knife at another person.
The North Church owner is putting the property on the market this week.
A Hudson Falls woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop.
A second man has died following a motorcycle crash in Hadley on Oct. 11.
A 66-year-old Whitehall man has been charged with three felony counts of predatory sexual assault against children.
The defendant was taken to Warren County Jail by the court and is also held in custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.
