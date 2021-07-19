PHOTO: The return of Amtrak

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr’s son has been hired as an officer after the supervisors changed the nepotism policy.
The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.
Hudson Falls residents have displayed pride flags in support of resident Fernando Roman, who was the victim of homophobic slurs.
Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw resigned this week amid growing pressure to step down over his role in the revaluation of Irving Tissue earlier this year.
When Jonathan Greenwood was 15, he sat down with his financial planner uncle Matt to talk about his future. They chatted about the importance of finances and he made short-term and long-term goals — including owning a restaurant by the time he was 30.
A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole merchandise from three Queensbury stores.
Hudson Falls police have released more details about the circumstances of an ambulance crash that happened on Saturday.
Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated theme park announced late last week.
A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, the county reported on Tuesday.
An Argyle man was arrested on Friday after an armed standoff at his residence.
