PHOTO: The return of Amtrak
PHOTO: The return of Amtrak

The northbound Ethan Allen Express stops at the Fort Edward train station on Monday evening. Amtrak service returned to the area on Monday after an absence of almost 16 months because of the pandemic. The Ethan Allen Express resumed service between Rutland, Vermont, and New York City, including stops at Fort Edward and Saratoga Springs. Since the pandemic began, the Ethan Allen has not run north of Albany. Another train that serves the Glens Falls area — the Adirondack, which runs between New York City and Montreal — remains suspended because of the closure of the Canadian border.
