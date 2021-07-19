 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Sweet Sunday
PHOTO: Sweet Sunday

Sweet Sunday

Light rain did little to deter the crowd lining up Sunday morning as the King Bakery vans delivered sweet treats to walk-ups along Main Street, something of a custom in Cambridge. Everly and Victor St. Peter, visiting from Shaftsbury, Vermont, walk with their recently purchased goods as their friend Dave Hart carries the umbrella as they return to their car.
