PHOTO: Safe crossing

A 7-week-old Glens Falls boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his father has been accused of assaulting the child.
Two Schenectady County residents were arrested after a scuffle over trespassing at a camp in Warrensburg.
The Glens Falls man charged with assaulting his 7-week-old son struck him in the face and torso with a closed fist, court records say.
A Queensbury woman was arrested last week after police said she sold crack cocaine to undercover officers.
The Glens Falls man accused of assaulting his 7-week-old boy will be in court on Thursday as the infant remains in the hospital.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday boat crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Ballston Spa man.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested over the July Fourth weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to police.
A Queensbury man who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
A Fort Edward man has admitted to possessing crack cocaine.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a Ballston Spa man's death in a boat crash on Saratoga Lake is a criminal investigation.
