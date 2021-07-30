 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Riding off into the sunset
PHOTO: Riding off into the sunset

Riding off into the sunset

Linda O’Leary Pechette, a social welfare examiner with the Warren County Department of Social Services, leaves her last day of work in style on Friday. Pechette, 65, is retiring after more than 20 years on the job. Her cousin, Troy Bapp, gave her a carriage ride pulled by horses from Bapp’s Green B Ranch in Hudson Falls. Bapp said she had requested the ride a few months back and the family decided to surprise her by making her wish come true. Pechette said she will miss her colleagues and looks forward to relaxing. Her daughter Heather O’Leary said her mother just moved to South Glens Falls to stay with her and she looked forward to kayaking, taking trips to the casino and playing with the dogs.
