PHOTO: Riding off into the sunset

Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
A Queensbury man has admitted to driving drunk and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle.
A Lake George man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
The Capital Region continues to have the highest seven-day positive test rate in the state for new COVID-19 infections.
