PHOTO: Pickleball tournament in Queensbury

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.
Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated theme park announced late last week.
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
A Glens Falls man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after it was determined he was in position of dangerous contraband while in jail earlier this month.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.