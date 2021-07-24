 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Pickleball tournament in Queensbury
Pickleball tournment

More than 150 area pickleball players, many seen here Saturday morning, were registered to participate in the Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament at Jenkinsville Park in Queensbury this weekend. Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Adirondack Pickleball Club in conjunction with the Queensbury Parks and Recreation Department, benefit the Double H Ranch for children with serious illnesses.
