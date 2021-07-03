 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Picking up the pieces
PHOTO: Picking up the pieces

Picking up the pieces

Working on Thursday afternoon along a treeline at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Granville, Calvin Bourn of Hampton, who runs a tree service company, prepares to attach a line to a large tree limb. The limb was to be consumed by a nearby wood chipper. Throughout the region, midweek thunderstorms, most brief but extremely violent, have been passing through the region, felling many trees and causing some flooding conditions.

 Bruce Squiers, Special to The Post-Star

