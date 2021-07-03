PHOTO: Picking up the pieces

Working on Thursday afternoon along a treeline at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Granville, Calvin Bourn of Hampton, who runs a tree service company, prepares to attach a line to a large tree limb. The limb was to be consumed by a nearby wood chipper. Throughout the region, midweek thunderstorms, most brief but extremely violent, have been passing through the region, felling many trees and causing some flooding conditions.
