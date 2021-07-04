PHOTO: Infrastructure work
A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Queensbury on Tuesday that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.
Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.
Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he had methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
A Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after police said he cashed a check worth over $9,000 that was issued to him by mistake.
The man reported missing last week was found dead on Tuesday.
There will be no food vendors at the 2021 Adirondack Balloon Festival as part of continuing precautions in wake of the pandemic.
Two people were displaced after a fire at their home in Greenwich on Sunday afternoon.
LAKE GEORGE — A large-scale ice sculpture attraction is coming to Lake George — news that Warren County officials says is a “game changer” for…