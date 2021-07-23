 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Health care workers, first responders thanked by SPAC
top story

PHOTO: Health care workers, first responders thanked by SPAC

SPAC says thanks

Saratoga Performing Arts Center celebrated health care workers and first responders on Friday evening by presenting a free showing of the film "Secretariat." Complimentary ice cream from Stewart's Shops and a fireworks show were also part of the program. Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital were among the participating organizations. 
