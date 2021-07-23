PHOTO: Health care workers, first responders thanked by SPAC

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Glens Falls baby who police said was assaulted by his father has died.
Great Escape will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season, the Six Flags-operated theme park announced late last week.
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
When Jonathan Greenwood was 15, he sat down with his financial planner uncle Matt to talk about his future. They chatted about the importance of finances and he made short-term and long-term goals — including owning a restaurant by the time he was 30.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
A Massena woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison on Wednesday for having about 11 pounds of marijuana in her car.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.