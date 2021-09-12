 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Food baskets for veterans
PHOTO: Food baskets for veterans

Food baskets for veterans

On a rainy afternoon on Aug. 18, seven American Legion Auxiliary members of the Horace D. Washburn Unit 533 in Corinth gathered to fill baskets with fresh vegetables, fruit and homemade baked goods for local veterans and their families. The idea came from a friend, Donna, who runs a farm stand in Lake Luzerne and who offered to donate the vegetables for veterans in need. This was the auxiliary's second year of gathering food baskets for veterans.  
