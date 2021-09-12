PHOTO: Food baskets for veterans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized when a motorcycle struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
A Queensbury woman has been arrested after police said she left her two toddlers home alone.
For the second time in two days, Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-19-related death.
A Saranac Lake man that drove the wrong way on the Northway and crashed into a car Friday night, killing two people, was drunk, police said.
Lake George is gearing up for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show as the village is giving reminders about street closures.
Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday for allegedly possessing cocaine.
Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glens Falls.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he pinned down a victim during a domestic incident.
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
