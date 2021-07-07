Related to this story
A 7-week-old Glens Falls boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his father has been accused of assaulting the child.
A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.
Two Schenectady County residents were arrested after a scuffle over trespassing at a camp in Warrensburg.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday boat crash that took the life of a 20-year-old Ballston Spa man.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested over the July Fourth weekend for allegedly driving drunk, according to police.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a Ballston Spa man's death in a boat crash on Saratoga Lake is a criminal investigation.
Sweet Beet Bistro, a farm-to-table style restaurant that closed in Greenwich last year shortly after the pandemic hit, will reopen later this year in Glens Falls.
Putting the Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George on the map for bigger name talent is what promoter Dave Ehmann has been striving for.
A Queensbury woman was arrested for intoxicated driving following a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.