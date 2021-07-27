PHOTO: Double eagle

 Skip to main content
Two large juvenile bald eagles perch together Sunday on a Lake George island. The young eagles' heads will likely turn white over the course of the next year. The photo was taken by Brad Roberts, a part-time Assembly Point resident with his wife, Robin Goldberg Roberts, a Lake George High School graduate, while kayaking to Speaker Heck Island.  
