PHOTO: Double eagle

Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
David Glover is out as superintendent of schools for the Salem Central School District.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.
Bridie Farrell, a former U.S. speedskater turned crime victim advocate, announced she is entering the race to represent New York's 21st Congressional District.
