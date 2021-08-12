 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Crandall cool-off
Toddlers cool off at the new splash pad in Crandall Park in Glens Falls on Thursday morning. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees at midday Thursday, with another similarly hot day forecast for Friday. Temperatures are set to moderate into the low 80s and upper 70s starting Saturday and continuing through next week. For more on the weather, see Page A8.
