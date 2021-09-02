PHOTO: Colorful sunset

 Skip to main content
Late-day showers gave way to a rainbow in the east and a colorful sunset in the west in the Glens Falls area on Wednesday evening. This photo was taken from the parking lot of Hannaford on Quaker Road in Queensbury. The 10-day forecast for the area calls for temperatures in the low 70s, with a chance of showers on some days. 
