PHOTO: A visit from Elvis
In the building

One of the area’s top Elvis impersonators, Ontario, Canada’s Bruce Andrew Stewart, is performing again inside area nursing homes. On July 16 at Glens Falls Center, the Elvis tribute artist and his wife, Blaze Miller, performed for many of the residents and staff. “During the quiet days of the pandemic, we can only dream of live music events returning to Glens Falls Center,” said Marijo Natale, recreation director. “When Bruce and Blaze walked in, it really felt like things are really back.”
