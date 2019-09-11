{{featured_button_text}}
Warrensburg Central School
Post-Star file photo

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Central School District's morning internet and phone line issues were resolved at midday Wednesday at the junior-senior high school and the elementary school, officials said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The schools operated as scheduled Wednesday, and fax lines were used as emergency phone lines for a time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments