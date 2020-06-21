Phase 3 looking good so far

It has been five days since the region entered Phase 3 — and there hasn’t been a surge in coronavirus cases yet.
Warren County officials are pleased, saying in a press release that it’s “gone well since starting on June 17, with no notable region-wide uptick in illness categories as of Sunday.”
Phase 4 could start on July 1, with recreation, arts and entertainment reopening. But the state has not yet issued any guidance for those groups.
Those may be the hardest businesses to reopen, especially indoor performance spaces and movie theaters, where social distancing could be difficult and it could be hard to enforce mask-wearing once the lights go down.
Great Escape is still waiting for permission to open its indoor waterpark, outdoor waterpark and the amusement park. Six Flags officials said they should be allowed to open in Phase 4 — but they don’t yet know what they may have to do to make the parks safe for reopening. They have been planning, and have reopened with a reservation system to control crowds in Texas, Georgia and other locations.
Local officials have been asking the state to make requirements clear now so that Phase 4 businesses can ensure their plans will be acceptable. The only Phase 4 rules the state has laid out so far are for higher education.
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases Sunday, with only one person still ill. That person is isolated with mild illness, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases Saturday, with one person sick and no one hospitalized. The county did not report its Sunday numbers.
- Saratoga County reported two more people tested positive, for a total of 535 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. One person is hospitalized. No additional recoveries were announced over the weekend; as of Friday there were 493 recoveries, 21 people still ill, and 17 deaths. Five more people have been sickened since then.
- Essex County does not report on weekends. But the state reported that Essex County tested 109 people on Saturday and received back no positive tests.
- The Capital Region tested 2,751 people on Saturday and got back 12 positive tests, mainly in Schenectady County, where 5 people tested positive, and Rensselaer County, where three people tested positive.
- Statewide, 67,526 people were tested Saturday and 664 people tested positive. The percentage of positive tests has essentially plateaued since June 15, at about 1% positive of those tested each day. On Saturday, 1,142 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and 15 people died.
"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. "Yesterday, less than 1% of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus."
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Outdoor recreation allowed as new COVID cases fall
-
New York relaxes testing requirement for nursing home staffers
-
- 200 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.