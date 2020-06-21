Phase 3 looking good so far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has been five days since the region entered Phase 3 — and there hasn’t been a surge in coronavirus cases yet.

Warren County officials are pleased, saying in a press release that it’s “gone well since starting on June 17, with no notable region-wide uptick in illness categories as of Sunday.”

Phase 4 could start on July 1, with recreation, arts and entertainment reopening. But the state has not yet issued any guidance for those groups.

Those may be the hardest businesses to reopen, especially indoor performance spaces and movie theaters, where social distancing could be difficult and it could be hard to enforce mask-wearing once the lights go down.

Great Escape is still waiting for permission to open its indoor waterpark, outdoor waterpark and the amusement park. Six Flags officials said they should be allowed to open in Phase 4 — but they don’t yet know what they may have to do to make the parks safe for reopening. They have been planning, and have reopened with a reservation system to control crowds in Texas, Georgia and other locations.