Phase 2 of Spring City Development project reviewed by Glens Falls planners

GLENS FALLS — Spring City Development representatives met with the Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday night, hoping to get feedback and a possible timeline for when the board may approve a downtown revitalization project.

The development firm is working with Bonacio Construction to build a mixed-use development project on South and Elm streets.

A review is required by the State Environmental Quality Review Act, which requires state and local governments to look at environmental impacts and economic and social factors equally during the decision-making process.

"One thing I want to clarify, we, at our last meeting, stated our intent to act as lead agency for SEQR — that was July 5 — that's a 30-day term. Today (Tuesday) is Aug. 2. At this point we cannot take action this evening just based on that 30-day count," Ethan Hall, chairman of the Planning Board, said during the meeting.

Hall said that while there are only a couple of days left of the official review, any one agency could present objections.

The project in question involves the former incubator building at 36 Elm St., as well as the Sandy’s Clam Bar building at 41 South St. and the Hot Shots building at 45 South St., along with the creation of new buildings along South and Elm streets.

The project is part of the bigger Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Tuesday night's meeting was the second site review plan on phase 2 of the project, which predominately involves the review process of 31 South St., which will be a new building.

"All the other buildings are already preexisting sites, so there's no site reviews required of those sites," Libby Coreno, general counsel at Bonacio Construction, said.

"This project involves a number of buildings with the goal of breaking up the block so that there's pedestrian flow throughout the parcels," Coreno said.

Coreno said that this is a benefit when a project involves the development of multiple blocks as opposed to singular properties without a sense of overall cohesion.

The project, which is broken into two separate phases, involves the renovations of existing buildings, while the second phase will construct a five-story building consisting of 69 workforce development units.

The new building would use parking spaces at the South Street Pavilion parking lot.

Some who spoke out at Tuesday's meeting were concerned about this very matter.

Tom Wells, president of the Glens Falls Farmers Market Association, was worried that with the proposed site plan, there wouldn't be enough parking spaces for people wanting to go to the farmers market.

Wells also noted that the new farmers market building yet to be built will have no parking designated for its vendors.

The new farmers market building is another component of the Downtown Revitalization project, but will be built at a later date.

Currently, the farmers market at the pavilion square uses 6,000 square feet, while the new building designated for the market will be 5,000 square feet, Wells said.