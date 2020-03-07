Pharmacist at Queensbury CVS tests positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Friday, Saratoga County Public Health reported four travelers were under a 14-day self-quarantine with a total of 16 people quarantined since the outbreak. A dozen of those cases completed the quarantine without developing systems.

For general questions about the COVID-19, call state Department of Health hot line at 1-888-364-3065.

Duncan reminded residents of best practices to reduce the risk of getting sick including washing your hands or using hand sanitizer (when soap and water are not available), covering a cough or sneeze with tissue, and staying home from work or school when ill are simple ways to reduce the spread of germs.

Additional information can be found on Saratoga County Public Health website at https://www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/publichealth/

In Warren County, five other travelers were being monitored as of Friday. The Warren County health office may be reached at 518-761-6580.

Gov. Cuomo provided updates throughout the day on the number of people who have tested positive for the virus. As of about 6 p.m. Saturday, there are 70 cases in Westchester County, 11 in New York City, four in Nassau County, two in Rockland County and the two from Saratoga County.