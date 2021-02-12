Pharmacies finally setting vaccine appointments

Physicians are also waiting for the vaccine. Hudson Headwaters Health Network will take appointments at www.hhhn.org/coronavirus/. On that page, HHHN reported that it is not expecting any doses this week, but will schedule future clinics when it gets more vaccine.

The state is also sending vaccine doses to county departments of health, but Warren County is not receiving any for those age 65 and older. The state has determined that there are enough pharmacies in the county for that population.

Washington County is still receiving occasional shipments for people age 65 and older. Washington County officials said that from now on, they will announce each vaccine clinic a day before registration begins. The announcement will include when and how people can get an appointment and which group is eligible for the clinic. Information will be on the daily COVID report, on the vaccine hotline at 518-746-2422 and at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus. The media will be notified as well.

Most vaccine doses are going to the state distribution sites, but the nearest site is at SUNY Albany, and is almost always full. (If someone cancels an appointment, it will pop up briefly on the state appointments website, but those are taken quickly.)